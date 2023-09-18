Dirty Birds' Attendance Rises for Another Year

September 18, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce attendance has increased for another year at GoMart Ballpark. 140,632 fans were in attendance at the team's 66 home games for the 2023 season.

"Being up over 15% attendance from last year shows how strong the community support is and continues the upward trajectory of our organization," said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "We had more kids attend our Ballpark for camps, clinics, and lessons than any other team I know of, by far. This was one of my top focuses for last year, and we will continue to grow every year."

The previous season's attendance was 119,165 for 67 home games in 2022. The Dirty Birds saw 21,467 more fans in the ballpark this year with May 24 being the highest-attended game. The season was packed with 14 giveaway nights including hats, t-shirts and a Julio Rodríguez bobblehead along with Megablast Fireworks every Saturday and on additional nights.

"With over 140,000 fans attending our games this season, we are excited for the future!" said General Manager, Ben Blum. We are thankful to have the opportunity to build upon our successes driving the overall customer experience with additional events, camps and clinics for our future fans, and creating memories that last a lifetime."

In addition to the attendance for regular season home games, the Dirty Birds' hosted six kids camps during the season with 1,000 plus participants for all camps, clinics and lessons. Ages ranged from 5-18 and included a ticket to the game at GoMart Ballpark that night.

"The future is very bright and I already can't wait for next season!" added Shea.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.