Nolan Called up to Adirondack

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of forward Ryan Nolan to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder Monday.

Nolan, 26, has played in 31 games for the Marksmen so far this season, and sits second in team scoring with 32 points.

The second-year winger began his SPHL career with the Peoria Rivermen during the 2023-24 campaign, and put up 20 points in 24 games.

His strength and ability to create plays for himself has led to 23 goals and 52 points in 55 SPHL games; the call-up to Adirondack will bring up Nolan's first ECHL experience.

Marksmen captain Grant Loven has played 28 games for the Thunder since being called up in late November, and has registered 12 points (4g+8a) in that span.

Additionally, the Marksmen announced the return of goaltender Mason Beaupit from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Fayetteville has a week off from games and will return to the ice at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20 for its first School Day Game of the season.

