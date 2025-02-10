Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Postponed
February 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Blue vs. White Exhibition game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, at 10:35 A.M., has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at 10:35 A.M.
Schools and other groups that planned to attend must complete this form to indicate their decision to either:
Request a refund if they are unable to attend on the new date, or
Transfer their tickets to the rescheduled game with or without updated attendance numbers
The deadline to submit this decision is Friday, February 21.
Individual ticket and parking pass purchasers, including season ticket holders who purchased discounted tickets, must complete this form to request a refund by Friday, March 21. No action is required for those who plan to attend the rescheduled game, as all original tickets & parking passes dated February 11 will be valid for entry on March 4.
Should school participation be low on the rescheduled date, we may have to reevaluate the feasibility of holding the event. In the event that the event is cancelled, all purchases will be refunded automatically.
Schools & Groups:
Warren Payne
Warren@railyarddawgs.com
540-853-6823
Single Game Tickets & Parking Passes:
Andrew King
Andrew@railyarddawgs.com
540-853-6827
Cyrus Pace
Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com
540-853-6829
