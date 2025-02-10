Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Postponed

February 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Blue vs. White Exhibition game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, at 10:35 A.M., has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at 10:35 A.M.

Schools and other groups that planned to attend must complete this form to indicate their decision to either:

Request a refund if they are unable to attend on the new date, or

Transfer their tickets to the rescheduled game with or without updated attendance numbers

The deadline to submit this decision is Friday, February 21.

Individual ticket and parking pass purchasers, including season ticket holders who purchased discounted tickets, must complete this form to request a refund by Friday, March 21. No action is required for those who plan to attend the rescheduled game, as all original tickets & parking passes dated February 11 will be valid for entry on March 4.

Should school participation be low on the rescheduled date, we may have to reevaluate the feasibility of holding the event. In the event that the event is cancelled, all purchases will be refunded automatically.

Schools & Groups:

Warren Payne

Warren@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6823

Single Game Tickets & Parking Passes:

Andrew King

Andrew@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace

Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6829

