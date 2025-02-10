Quad City Overpowers Bulls in Friday Matchup

February 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls faced off against the Quad City Storm this past Friday, February 7, in a game that tested their resilience. Despite a tough start, the Bulls continued to battle hard until the final buzzer.

The first period saw the Bulls struggle to find their footing, with Quad City jumping to an early 3-0 lead. In the second period, the Bulls managed to find some offensive rhythm, scoring two goals and narrowing the gap.

While Quad City maintained their advantage with another three goals in the second, the Bulls tightened up defensively in the third period, holding the Storm scoreless. Birmingham's effort to stay competitive showcased their determination and focus, qualities that will be important in the games ahead.

The Bulls may have fallen 6-2, but their second-period efforts demonstrated their commitment to the game. Fans can look forward to more action as the Bulls gear up for their next matchup.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 10, 2025

Quad City Overpowers Bulls in Friday Matchup - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.