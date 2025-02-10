Gladiators Call up Skinner Once More

February 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that goaltender Dysen Skinner has been called up by the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

Skinner is coming off his sixth win of the season for the Mayhem, as he stopped 32 of 35 shots in the Mayhem's 5-3 win in Pensacola. His .921 save percentage this season currently sits as the sixth-best mark by a Mayhem goaltender in a single season in the franchise's ten-year history.

This is Skinner's third call-up by the Gladiators this season. He is 0-1 with the ECHL club this season in his one appearance.

The Mayhem are back in action on the road next Thursday in Fayetteville at 10 a.m. before returning home on February 21 to host Roanoke for Racing Night at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

