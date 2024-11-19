No Getting Past Him!: Eric Dick: 2024 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's Eric Dick had been voted the USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year following a stellar first season for the Hounds in which he played a key role in the club's defensive success.

The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.

