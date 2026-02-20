NLL Wired: Georgia vs Calgary
Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Follow along with Head Coaches Josh Sanderson (CAL) and Ed Comeau (GA) from week 12's Roughnecks Swarm battle
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
