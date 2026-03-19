March Madness - Georgia Swarm at Gas South this Friday

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - With the excitement of March Madness in full swing, the push toward the postseason has begun across the National Lacrosse League. As teams battle for playoff positioning, the league's postseason is set to begin at the end of April.

The Georgia Swarm returns to Gas South Arena this Friday, March 20, at 7:30 PM for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Coastal States Bank. Fans in attendance will receive special giveaways, including team posters and rally towels.

With only three regular-season home games remaining at Gas South Arena, Friday night marks one of the final opportunities for fans to catch the Swarm in action on their home turf this season.

Following the game, fans are invited to stay for a postgame meet-and-greet, where Swarm players and coaches will be available on the turf for autographs. This unique opportunity allows supporters to connect with the team and engage with the athletes, helping grow the game of lacrosse.

Currently sitting fourth in the National Lacrosse League standings, the Swarm remains in strong playoff contention despite a two-game losing streak. They will look to bounce back against the Halifax Thunderbirds, a team they defeated earlier this season in January.

As the regular season winds down, every game carries added importance-and Friday night presents a key opportunity for the Swarm to regain momentum in front of their home crowd.

For more information on tickets or about the Georgia Swarm, visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 19, 2026

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