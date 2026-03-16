Swarm Seek Momentum as Playoff Push Intensifies

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm (8-5) dropped 7-14 to the Vancouver Warriors (10-4) at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena on Saturday night. The loss offered a glimpse at what the Swarm needs to do to get back in the win column and regain their momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Starting in the game, the Swarm got on the board first with Mike Triolo scoring six minutes in, but Vancouver quickly answered back two minutes later to tie it. And from there, the Warriors were off to the races. Georgia went into the first intermission down 4-1 and trailed 7-1 in the second before Jordan MacIntosh got one back. Lyle Thompson would follow up later in the period, but the Swarm remained down 9-3 at the half.

The second half saw Georgia score four late in the third and fourth quarters thanks to Nolan Byrne, Ben Trumble, Michael Grace, and Lyle Thompson, but the damage had already been done, and Vancouver took the game 14-7.

While Georgia has lost its last two matchups, the team is still trending in the right direction as the season winds down. The Swarm won six straight before losing to the Philadelphia Wings on February 28, and entering tonight's game, the Swarm were averaging eight goals or fewer and ranked among the top defensive teams in the NLL.

Goaltender Brett Dobson has been a bright spot as well for the team. Dobson entered the night with a 85.8% save percentage and is in the conversation for being named MVP despite the set back on Saturday night.

The Swarm are also seeing both veterans and younger players contribute on a regular basis - something that was on full display throughout the team's win streak. And with the team sitting fourth in the league standings, they are in a great position to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive season.

So, how do the Swarm get back on track for the playoffs?

Georgia will play five games before the end of the regular season - Halifax (5-8) next week, Ottawa (8-6) on March 28, San Diego (6-6) on April 12, and Rochester (5-6) on April 18 and 19.

The Swarm have allowed 23 combined goals in their past two outings. To get back on track, they will need to regain the strong defensive presence they had throughout January and February. With three teams with .500 or below records - and Halifax, San Diego, and Rochester all ranking in the bottom six in goals scored - there is a great opportunity for the team to make that a reality.

The other most important fix will include the goal scoring. A combined 12 goals in their past two games is a steep decline from the team's win streak, where they recorded 10-plus goals in all six matchups. The Ottawa Black Bears have allowed the fourth-most goals in the league this season, and it could be a game where the Swarm find their elite scoring touch again.

With the season winding down, the opportunity to turn the momentum back ahead of the playoffs starts now, and the Swarm will have five games to do just that.

Georgia gets back into action against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday, March 20 at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena to cap off a three-game home stand.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2026

Swarm Seek Momentum as Playoff Push Intensifies - Georgia Swarm

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