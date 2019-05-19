Ninth Inning Rally Makes Legends Sweat

LEXINGTON- The Asheville Tourists waited a bit too long to break out the bats on Sunday. Asheville was behind 7-1 entering the top of the ninth inning. The Tourists mounted a rally that had everyone at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on the edge of their seats. Lexington managed to barely hang on by a final score of 7-5.

Grant Lavigne knocked in two runs with a two-out single to right in the ninth inning that kept the game alive and brought the Tourists to within four. Two batters later, Johnny Cresto ripped a two-run double into the left field corner to make it 7-5. With Cresto at second and Kyle Datres at third, Javier Guevara attempted to keep the rally going but the catcher grounded out to end the game.

Over the first eight innings the Tourists had very little offense. Danny Edgeworth hit a solo Home Run in the second inning that made the score 1-0 in Asheville's favor. That was the only hit the Tourists had until Datres hit a single in the eighth.

Lexington scored in four consecutive innings to take control of the game. The Legends plated three in the fourth, one in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and added another run in the seventh. Asheville struck out a season-high 14 times in the defeat.

The Tourists will attempt to salvage a series split in the road trip finale on Monday night. The Tourists and the Legends will take the field at 7:05pm.

