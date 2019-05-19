Martin Stuns Claws Twice with Sunday Walk-Off Home Runs

GREENSBORO, NC - Mason Martin hit two, three-run walk-off home runs as Greensboro stunned the BlueClaws 8-7 and 6-5 on Sunday at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro (28-14) has taken the first four games in the series from the BlueClaws (14-28).

Game One

Mason Martin hit a walk-off three-run home run to cap a four -run bottom of the seventh as Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 8-7 in game one. Martin's home run, his 10th of the year, was the second walk-off home run allowed by BlueClaws pitcher Robinson Martinez this season.

Martinez (0-2) gave up four runs without recording an out. Cristofer Melendez (1-0) earned the win in relief for Greensboro.

Raul Siri started the ninth with a double before Lolo Sanchez walked and Fabricio Macias hit an RBI single, setting the stage for Martin's home run.

The BlueClaws led early on, getting a first-inning run on a double steal on which Matt Kroon stole home as Luis Garcia stole second base.

Greensboro got a pair inthe bottom of the first before Ben Pelletier homered to start the second inning. It was Pelletier's team-leading fifth of the season and second of the series. Lakewood added a run on an RBI single by Jonathan Guzman for a 3-2 lead.

The Grasshoppers, however, answered with two in the bottom of the third before Lakewood re-claimed the lead with four runs in the fifth. The inning included an RBI single by Guzman and SAC fly from Luis Garcia amid two Grasshoppers errors.

Ben Pelletier had three hits while Jonathan Guzman and Carlos De La Cruz had two each.

Game Two

Martin hit another walk-off home run, this one off Blake Bennett in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hoppers a 6-5 win. Oscar Marcelino got eight outs for Lakewood but left with a runner at first.

Blake Bennett hit Kyle Mottice before Martin's second walk-off home run of the day.

The BlueClaws took a first inning lead on an RBI single from Luis Garcia and led 2-0 after a SAC fly in the third from Abrahan Gutierrez.

After Greensboro scored a pair of unearned runs in the third, Lakewood exploded for three runs in the fourth. A Hunter Stovall SAC fly put Lakewood up 3-2 and Jimmy Smith launched his first home run of the season to put the BlueClaws up 5-2.

Ethan Lindow gave up one earned run and three total over four innings of work for Lakewood, snapping a stretch of 20 straight innings in which he did not allow an earned run.

Matt Kroon had two hits in the loss.

The teams finish their series on Monday at 12 pm. RHP Tyler McKay (1-2) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Osvaldo Bido (5-2).

