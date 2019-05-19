Fireflies Fight, Win in Extras

ROME, GA - It took 10 innings, but Columbia came away with a 9-8 win in Rome on Sunday. The Fireflies and Braves battled back and forth throughout the afternoon, trading ties and longballs several times in the process. The two teams combined for 17 runs on 24 hits on the day, against nine separate pitchers.

The game seemed all but over in the bottom of the ninth, when Rome (21-22) outfielder Trey Harris popped a ball into foul territory. However, Fireflies (16-27) catcher Hayden Senger and first baseman Chase Chambers collided, and the ball fell to the ground. One pitch later, Harris hit a game-tying home run into the trees in left. The Fireflies bounced back in extras, scoring a run in the top of the tenth, and holding the lead for the win in the bottom half.

Senger and Chambers would each hit home runs on the day, their respective firsts on the year. Rome had four separate round-trippers from their lineup during the afternoon. Fireflies outfielder Gerson Molina had a 3-4 day at the dish, including the game-winning single in the tenth inning.

Columbia righty Ezequiel Zabaleta (W, 1-0)(BS, 1) allowed the home run to Harris, but was credited with the win. Alec Kisena (S, 2) pitched the tenth, and picked up his second save of the year.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Top 1: Chase Chambers hits a two-run homer to center. Chambers and Mark Vientos score. COL 2, ROM 0

Bottom 1: Greg Cullen hits a two-run homer. Cullen and Ricardo Rodriguez score...Brendan Venter hits a sac fly to center, Trey Harris scores. ROM 3, COL 2

Top 2: Chandler Avant singles to left, Gerson Molina scores...Hansel Moreno singles, Chandler Avant scores. COL 4, ROM 3

Bottom 2: Ariel Montesino hits a solo homer to left. COL 4, ROM 4

Top 4: Hayden Senger homers to center...Mark Vientos doubles, Chandler Avant scores. COL 6, ROM 4

Bottom 5: Trey Harris ground into a double play, Ricardo Rodriguez scores. COL 6, ROM 5

Bottom 6: Brendan Venter hits a solo home run. COL 6, ROM 6

Top 8: Hayden Senger hits a sac fly to center, Gerson Molina scores. COL 7, ROM 6

Top 9: Mark Vientos flies into a sacrifice double play, Ronny Mauricio scores. COL 8, ROM 6

Bottom 9: Trey Harris hits a two-run homer to left, Harris and Greg Cullen score. COL 8, ROM 8

Top 10: Gerson Molina singles, Walter Rasquin scores. COL 9, ROM 8

