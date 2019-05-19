Five-Run Second Inning Dooms Power in 8-4 Loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Onil Pena homered for the fifth time this year, but West Virginia was outslugged by Greenville, 8-4, Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field at the West End.

West Virginia (22-20) started the scoring in the top of the second inning, when Pena thrashed a leadoff homer over the Green Monster for a 1-0 lead. The inning continued with a walk to Jake Anchia, followed by back-to-back-to-back singles that was capped off with Charlie McConnell's RBI knock to extend the Power lead to 2-0.

Greenville (16-26) answered in a big way in the second, when the Drive struck for five runs on six hits against Clay Chandler (4-2) and snagged a commanding 5-2 lead. The Power drove in a pair in the top of the third to cut the lead to one, but Greenville added to their lead with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to make it an 8-4 advantage.

Devin Sweet tossed 2.1 no-hit innings out of the bullpen and struck out three. Bryan Pall followed that up with two scoreless innings of his own with two strikeouts. However, Yoan Aybar (1-1), Logan Browning and Rio Gomez subdued West Virginia's lineup over their final six offensive frames, ceding just three hits..

The Power concludes their four-game set with the Drive Monday night at Fluor Field at the West End, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Ryne Inman (4-2, 3.65 ERA) heads to the hill for West Virginia, while Greenville counters with RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 2.91 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power will be back at home from May 21-28 for eight games, their longest homestand of 2019. West Virginia welcomes in the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Lexington Legends, with the highlight of the homestand coming Saturday, May 25, on Redneck Night with an Austin Meadows bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

