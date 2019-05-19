GreenJackets Need 12-Innings to Down RiverDogs

Charleston, SC: Nine innings hasn't been enough time to decide a winner the last three nights. The Augusta GreenJackets (22-20) defeated the Charleston RiverDogs (23-20) in extra-innings for the 3rd consecutive night. This time, it took 12-frames and four hours and 25 minutes to finish the job.

The GreenJackets were down to their final out in the 9th inning when an infield hit from Jose Layer tied the score. The Jackets scored three in the 12th to beat Charleston, and now stand just a 1/2 game back of the RiverDogs for 1st place going into tomorrow's series finale.

It took 41 minutes to play the 1st inning, and when it was all said and done, the game was tied at three. The GreenJackets got an RBI double from Diego Rincones to take a 1-0 advantage. Frankie Tostado grounded out to score Shane Matheny from 3rd base, and it was a sacrifice fly for Jacob Gonzalez to cap off the scoring in the frame with a sacrifice fly.

With the GreenJackets leading 3-0, Jesus Ozoria took the mound for the Jackets. Ozoria was unable to make it through the 1st inning though. He'd allowed three runs, two of which came across when he walked both Mickey Gasper and Kyle Gray with the bases loaded. Ozoria went just 0.2 innings while allowing three runs and walking four.

The GreenJackets were stymied by Charleston starter Roansy Contreras the rest of the way. Contreras ends up going seven innings while allowing three runs. He allowed just one hit the rest of the game after he struggled in the 1st frame.

The RiverDogs broke the tie in the 6th inning. An RBI double for Brandon Lockridge made it a 4-3 lead for Charleston. It was the first time Charleston had a lead at any point in the series.

In the 9th inning, with two outs and Nico Giarratano on 3rd base for the Jackets, Augusta was down to their last out. The 1st baseman Max Burt was unable to pick a ball out of the dirt, and Jose Layer beat the throw at 1st for an infield hit and the Jackets tied it at four.

In the 10th inning, Ismael Munguia singled to score a run and give the Jackets a slight 5-4 lead. Charleston responded on an RBI double for Mickey Gasper to tie the game at five. Neither team scratched a run across in the 11th, but in the 12th, Ismael Munguia hit his 2nd triple of the game to score two runs and the Jackets grabbed a 7-5 advantage. Shane Matheny's sacrifice fly put the Jackets in front at 8-5.

In the 12th inning, Josh Stowers started on 2nd base, but was doubled off as Jose Layer made a sensational catch in deep left centerfield and threw it back in to get Stowers. Franklin Van Gurp got the final out and the GreenJackets secured the 8-5 victory.

The GreenJackets bullpen of Preston White, Ryan Walker, Luis Amaya and Franklin Van Gurp held Charleston to just 2 runs and played a huge role in the victory.

Player of the Game: Ismael Munguia, 3-6, 3 RBI, 2 3B

Munguia's speed and energy all over the diamond gave the GreenJackets a huge lift. He tripled in his first at-bat to start the game, and did it again in his last at-bat to drive home two runs in the 12th.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM @ Charleston RiverDogs, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (CSC) RHP Jio Orozco (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (2-2, 3.69 ERA)

Keaton Winn will take the baseball making just his 3rd start of the season for the GreenJackets. After starting the season as a long reliever, Winn has moved into a starting role, and in his last start, he showed what he is capable of. The 5th round selection in 2018 by the San Francisco Giants went six innings allowing only two runs. The sinker-ball pitcher has been consistent around the strike-zone in every start this season. He has only five walks to 24 strikeouts on the season.

Jio Orozco will make the start for the RiverDogs. Orozco has been one of the best starters this season for Charleston. He has given the RiverDogs six or more innings in each of his last five starts. His last outing he did allow five runs over six frames facing the West Virginia Power. The right-hander was traded to the Yankees in 2016, from the Seattle Mariners, in the deal that sent Ben Gamel to the Mariners.

