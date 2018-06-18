Ninth-Inning Rally Leads to First Rox Loss in 2018

Wander Cabrera allowed one run on three hits in six innings of work, but the Grand Junction Rockies lost to the Orem Owlz 7-3 Sunday at Suplizio Field.

Cabrera struck out four and walked two, leaving the game up with the Rockies leading 2-1, but the Owlz took advantage of two walks in the eighth inning and scoring twice, the first when Orlando Martinez reached on a fielder's choice. Then Tim Millard's 2-out, RBI single gave the Owlz the lead.

Grand Junction had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning. Todd Czinege came up with runners on second and third with two out and hit a ball hard to right field, but it was run down by Francisco Del Valle to end the threat, and in the ninth, Martinez blew the game open with a 2-out grand slam that just cleared the left field wall.

Javier Guevara singled home a run with two away in the ninth.

Hector Yan allowed two second inning runs for the Owlz, the first when Czinege scored on Niko Decolati's single after a Rayneldy Rosario error, and Decolati scored when John Cresto grounded into a double play.

Yan went four innings for the Owlz. Christoper Molina followed with three scoreless frames, earning the win, and Jake Lee recorded the final six out for the save in his professional debut.

The loss drops the Rockies to 2-1 on the season, and they'll go for the a win of the season-opening 4-game series against the Owlz in the finale Monday night.

