Osprey and Billings Set for Double-Header Monday to Complete Series

June 18, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - With one win each, Missoula (1-1) and Billings (1-1) finish the first series of the season with a double-header Monday at Dehler Park. First pitch of game one is slated for 6:05 pm. The Osprey routed the Mustangs Saturday in game two 12-4 to even the series.

The Osprey offense started right out of the gate, scoring three runs in the first. Sparked by a Hernandez two- RBI triple, Zack Jones followed with an RBI single of his own to push Missoula ahead 3-0. Martinez proceeded to pitch nine up, nine down the first three innings, and got another run of support in the fourth when Jesus Munoz launched his first home run of the season to right.

Leading 4-0 after six innings, the Osprey offense turned it on once again, plating four runs in the seventh. Jones grounded into a fielder's choice and was followed by a Luis Cosillo RBI single. With two runners on base, Munoz continued his torrid evening, lacing a two-RBI triple to push the Osprey lead up to 8-0. Billings tagged on its first in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout from Jay Schuyler.

The offense didn't stop after that for the Osprey. In the eighth with the bases loaded, Joe Robbins launched the first pitch he saw from Mustangs reliever Connor Curlis over the right field fence for his first home run to push the lead up to 12-1. Billings tagged on three runs in the bottom of the ninth, making the score 12-4 at the end of the night.

Making his 2018 debut on the mound for Missoula in game one is right-hander Wilfry Cruz. The 20-year-old spent two games with the Osprey a season ago, appearing out of the bullpen in two games. In four innings, Cruz struck out four and held opponents to a .154 batting average. The Bani, Dominican Republic native pitched the majority of the season for the AZL Dbacks, starting nine of his 14 appearances. Cruz pitched 56.1 innings and struck out 52, limiting opponents to a .263 batting average.

Set to take the mound for Billings is right-hander Ricardo Smith. The 22-year-old begins his second season seeing action with Billings, finishing the 2017 season in a Mustang uniform. Smith tossed four innings in his one appearance. Spending the majority of the year with the AZL Reds, Smith owned a 4-4 record and a 3.33 ERA in 13 games.

The Osprey send out Pedro Zorrilla in game two of the double-dip. The left-hander has spent the last two seasons in the DSL with the Diamondbacks, owning a 7-15 career record with an ERA of 3.30. In 155.1 innings, Zorrilla has 88 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Game two's starter for Billings is Mac Sceroler, a right-hander out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 23-year-old started the year with Dayton, pitching to a 1-2 record and holding a 6.00 ERA. He spent 2017 in Billings, where he went 0-4 with a 3.26 ERA.

Monday's first pitch at Dehler Park is slated for 6:05 p.m. with the Mission Paint Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App. Game two will follow shortly after.

