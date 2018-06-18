Brewers & Voyagers Rained Out

June 18, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Helena Brewers News Release





GREAT FALLS, MT - Due to extreme rainy conditions, tonight's game between the Helena Brewers and the Great Falls Voyagers has been rained out. The game will be made up as part of a double header on June 30th at Centene Stadium.

The Brewers return to action tomorrow as they travel to Missoula for a three game series with the Osprey. Victor Castaneda makes his Helena debut, while Missoula has yet to announce their starting pitcher. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, with the broadcast beginning at 6:50 on helenabrewers.net or on the TuneIn App.

Your Brewers return home on Friday for a six game home stand beginning with a three game series against the Billings Mustangs. Get your tickets by visiting the ticketing page of helenabrewers.net.

