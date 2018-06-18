Monday's Double-Header Postponed Due to Rain

June 18, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs' double-header scheduled for Monday against the Missoula Osprey has been postponed due to rain. When these games will be made up is yet to be determined.

Tickets for both Sunday and Monday's postponements may be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game.

The Mustangs now head out on their first road trip of the season, a six-game swing between Great Falls and Helena. First pitch on Tuesday against the Voyagers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT at Centene Stadium in Great Falls.

