Double Header in Billings Monday Postponed Due to Rain

BILLINGS, MONT - For the second consecutive day, Missoula and Billings have been rained out at Dehler Park. The two games scheduled for Monday have been moved to July when the two teams next meet.

When Billings and Missoula meet July 1st and 2nd , there will be a scheduled double-header for both days. The first game on July 1st is slated to start at 5:00 pm, with the second game starting 30 minutes after game one is completed. The July 2nd double-header will start at 6:00 pm with the second game starting 30 minutes after game one is finished. Both days will feature two-seven inning games.

The Osprey head home to Missoula for the first time Tuesday to take on the Helena Brewers for their home opener at 7:05 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub at 140 N Higgins Ave or call (406) 543-3300. Monday's broadcast starts with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App.

