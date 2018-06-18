Voyagers Game Monday Night Postponed

Great Falls, MT-The Voyagers Monday night series finale against the Helena Brewers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Great Falls and Helena will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 30th at Centene Stadium. The night will feature two, seven-inning games starting at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 o'clock. The night will feature two giveaways now, including the Koozie Cup presented by Coors. There will be discounted Coors beverage products throughout the stadium. The originally scheduled DaVita Cap giveaway will also take place on June 30th. Great Falls is set to open a new three-game home series against Billings Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 o'clock. Gates open at 6.

