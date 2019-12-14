Nine Is Fine: Hat Tricks Sweep Wolves, Take First Place

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks potted six unanswered goals to rout the Watertown Wolves by a final score of 8-3. A franchise-record winning streak keeps getting longer as their nine consecutive victories have catapulted them into first place in the Eastern Division.

Watertown opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal just 11 seconds into a Danbury man advantage, as Jamie Lukas registered his fourth shortie of the season. Matyas Kasek and Aaron Atwell would find the back of the net before period's end to give the Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Wolves would tally a powerplay goal early in the second period, as Dominik Bogdziul put one past Hat Tricks netminder Tom McGuckin. Tyler Gjurich would pot his 17th of the season to give Watertown their first lead of the weekend.

It would not last long, however. It would take just 13 seconds into a powerplay for Carter Shinkaruk to drop a bomb from the center of the blueline to even up the score. Just 1:17 later, Danbury would grab another powerplay goal off the stick of Jonny Ruiz, who dangled Jeremy Pominville for a beauty of a backhander.

Phil Bronner would bury his sixth of the season to provide some separation for Danbury. With 28 seconds remaining in the second period, Kendall Bolen-Porter banged home a rebound goal following a netmouth scramble to give the Hat Tricks a 6-3 lead heading into the third period.

Watertown would muster just three shots on goal in the final frame, as the Danbury Hat Tricks cruised to an easy victory. Nick DiNicola would score a breakaway goal and Kasek would redirect a saucer pass to complete the scoring.

McGuckin stopped 22 of 25 shots to earn his sixth victory of the season.

