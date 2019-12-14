Prowlers Deny Dragons, Win 3-0

The Port Huron Prowlers recorded their second shutout of the season, defeating the Columbus River Dragons 3-0.

Chris Paulin stopped 27 shots en route to the shutout.

The Prowlers and River Dragons would play a scoreless first frame, until Matt Graham would find the back of the net off of a pass from Matt Robertson on the Powerplay.

The score would remain 1-0 after 40 minutes. It would not be until the 7:16 mark of the final period that Port Huron native Austin Fetterly would net his second goal of the weekend.

Dalton Jay would put the final touches on the win, scoring in the final minute of the game to finish the scoring.

With the win, the Prowlers swept their first weekend series since their opening weekend when they took two overtime wins in Danbury.

Paulin sang high praises of his defense tonight.

"First of all, shout out to the boys in front of me tonight," said Paulin. "They played unreal tonight, hats off to them."

Despite facing nine penalty kills on the night, the Prowlers were still able to hold on to the shutout.

"It says a lot about the penalty killers," said Paulin. "They showed a lot of heart, I know they were tired, they didn't show it, they battled hard. It's something we work on throughout the week."

The Prowlers are now on their first three game win streak of the season.

They will look to keep that going when they host the Battle Creek Rumble Bees Wednesday evening in McMorran Arena, before heading west to take on the Danville Dashers in a weekend series.

