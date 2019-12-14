Enforcers Finally Claim Victory in Winston Salem, 4-3

December 14, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers were back on the ice tonight in Carolina for the second game of two this weekend. After falling last night 4-2, they were looking for their first win of the season against the Thunderbirds in what was the final game between these two this regular season. Carolina has won each of the first three games by a two goal margin.

Tonight it was the Thunderbirds who struck first on their "Teddy Bear Toss Night" as Jan Krivohlavek cut through the seam and slipped past the Enforcers defense to accept a pass from Jiri Pargac and put it in the back of the net. Just a bit over three minutes later Elmira would take advantage of their first power play opportunity of the night when Sean Reynolds would send a perfect pass to Cameron Yarwood in the slot and Yarwood didn't miss his opportunity as he beat the Carolina net-minder to his stick-side. After receiving a double-minor which allowed the Enforcers to score their first goal of the night, Carolina's Everett Thompson would come back on the ice and make up for his mistake by breaking the tie and giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead with just 27 seconds to play in the first period, and they would carry that one goal lead into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of play.

The beginning of the second period didn't bring too much action as it was a very even battle with both teams spending time in their offensive zone. Elmira would have a beautiful chance to score about half way through the period but the Carolina goalie, Henry Dill, would deny the opportunity with a beautiful save to keep the puck out of the net. Following this opportunity, the Enforcers would beat Dill for their second goal of the game when Brandon Tucker crossed the blue-line into their offensive zone with a gorgeous deke around the Thunderbird defender, finishing the opportunity before crashing into the net to tie the game 2-2. Elmira would catch fire at this point as Sean Reynolds would collect his third point of the night as he handled a rebound and caught the Carolina goalie too far out of his net, finishing just under his arm after a diving save effort to give the Enforcers a 3-2 lead. Although the action was hard to come by the first half of the period, the second half was a back and forth fight, with three goals coming in the final 5 minutes as Carolina's Daniel Klinecky would slap a short-handed one-timer right past the Enforcers goalie Troy Passingham in the top right of the net to tie the game 3-3 with just 13 seconds remaining in the period. Despite Carolina leading in the shot category 26-15, we went to the locker room after 40 minutes with the score locked.

Troy Passingham was phenomenal once again tonight in net after facing 46 shots in regulation, following a night in which he was faced with the task of trying to stop 65 shots. In regulation, Passingham stopped a total of 104 shots out of the 111 he saw, which equates to a save percentage of 94%. Although the third period saw a total of 28 shots and plenty of chances, we would finish regulation tied 3-3, guaranteeing the Enforcers at least one point in the season standings.

Both teams had their chances in the beginning of the overtime period, the best chance coming for the Enforcers when they skated down the ice with a 2-0 advantage but a great back-check from the Carolina defense denied that opportunity, forcing the game into a 5-round shootout.

The first two rounds brought us stone cold saves from both goaltenders, but round three brought us the first goal of the shootout when Dustin Skinner went stickside with a hard wrist shot that beat the Carolina net-minder up top. Not to be outdone, the Thunderbirds next shooter was able to answer with a goal of his own to tie the score. Sudden death was the answer for tonight's game as after the final shooter's for each team were denied, Dustin Skinner came back onto the ice and with ice in his veins buried his second goal of the shootout, winning it for the Enforcers.

Tonight's win was the first time in franchise history that Elmira was able to steal a game from the Thunderbirds in Winston-Salem. The Enforcers next games will be played on December 20th and 21st when they travel to take on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees before coming back home to play the Delaware Thunder on December 26th.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.