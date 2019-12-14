Dashers Gain Weekend Split of Series

December 14, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Dashers were looking to bounce back tonight against the Delaware Thunder. After a "fight night" on Friday as some fans stated, tonight was a fast-paced good all-around game. Both goaltenders that played tonight were not in the lineup Friday.

Morgan Hudson started his first game of the season for Delaware. At the other end, it was Harley White making his first start. The two goaltenders stood tall to start the game. Finally, Delaware broke through, Anton Kalinin got to a high scoring area and was able to deposit it to the back of the net. Delaware took a penalty late in the first when Jordan Clarke was called for a trip at the 18:52 mark. The Dashers scored on the power-play, Alex Pommerville's shot on the power-play snuck through everybody and in to tie it at 1-1 after 1.

The second period featured three goals. Two from Danville and one from The Thunder. Artem Efimov-Barakov scored both of The Dashers goals in the period. One on the power-play and one even strength. The first was on the power-play when he got to the front of the net and banged home a rebound. He followed up with an even-strength goal just over 3 minutes later. The Thunder bounced back strong, but couldn't find a way to sneak by until very late in the second. Ryan Marker scored on a beautiful move to his backhander. Danville led by one after two.

The third period was tight-checking, which is very common in a one-goal game. Both teams registered 8 shots in the third. Henry White stopped all 8 to secure a win. The Dashers would add one more late power-play goal to put the game on ice. Mitch Atkins got to the front on a great play from Nick Gullo. Danville won game two 4-2 and split the weekend series.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.