Nick Niedert Named Head Coach of Macon Mayhem

August 30, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release









New Macon Mayhem Head Coach Nick Niedert

(Macon Mayhem) New Macon Mayhem Head Coach Nick Niedert(Macon Mayhem)

MACON, Ga - Macon Mayhem Ownership is excited to announce Nick Niedert as the team's new head coach.

Niedert comes to Macon after being named interim head coach of the Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL last November. He started his professional goaltending career in 2004 with the Macon Trax. A path that took him through 817 games in the FPHL, SPHL, ECHL, and AHL over a 17-year span.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Macon, the place where it all started for me as a player", said Niedert. "I'm excited to be able to hit the ground running with recruiting and build a team that can compete in the SPHL."

Niedert has wasted no time on recruiting by signing 3 players to the Mayhem roster for the 2022-23 season. Caleb Cameron and Joseph Drapluk are set to return to the team and newcomer David Nippard, who played 52 games with the Birmingham Bulls last season.

"We interviewed several candidates for head coach. When we talked with Nick, we knew immediately he was the right person for the job" commented Macon General Manager, Anna Marie Summers. "He played in Macon so he understands the culture here and our vision for the organization."

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.