Rail Yard Dawgs Extend Lease with Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Berglund Center have reached a five-year extension to the team's lease, keeping Berglund Center as the team's home arena and primary practice facility through May of 2028.

"I'm pleased to have our extension finished and to guarantee many more years of Rail Yard Dawgs hockey. It's a privilege for us to be a part of this community," said team President Mickey Gray. "Thank you to Berglund Center General Manager Robyn Schon and the City of Roanoke for making this a seamless process and being great partners."

This is the third lease signed between the team and building with the second of those leases finishing at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The newly inked agreement is the first five year lease between the two parties compared to the three year durations signed previously.

Jamie McGinn Steps Into Chairman Role

Jamie McGinn, the Rail Yard Dawgs principal owner, will step in as the Chairman of Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, a role previously held by his father, Bob McGinn. Bob McGinn served as team President from 2016 to 2018, then assumed the Chairman position in 2018.

"I'm really excited to take this next step in my career, now that my playing days are behind me," said Jamie. "I think my dad has done a great job getting the team to this point. I'm looking forward to continuing that into what I expect is a very bright future for the Rail Yard Dawgs."

"Jamie has worked hard over the last few years understanding the business side of hockey. He is ready for the challenge and will do a great job as our new Chairman," added Bob McGinn. "I will continue on with the team in my new role as an advisor and mentor to Jamie and support the organization in any way I can."

As Chairman, Jamie will be responsible for the overall direction of Breakaway Sports and Entertainment and will serve as Roanoke's Primary Governor for the SPHL, while Mickey Gray remains the team's Alternate Governor. The current front office's day-to-day operations and staff will not be affected by this transition.

The Rail Yard Dawgs first game of their sixth season scheduled for Friday, October 21 at 7:05 P.M. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

