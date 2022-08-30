Caleb Cameron Returns for 5th Season

MACON, Ga - Macon Mayhem's new head coach has signed forward, Caleb Cameron for the 2022-23 season.

The Sundridge, ON native is returning for his fifth season on the ice with the Mayhem.

"I am super excited to be back playing the game I love with the team I love in front of my family and friends for another season!" said Cameron. "To be able to call Macon home for a 5th season is not only an honor but also a privilege and I can't wait to help lead this team back to where I know we can be, back to the playoffs and fighting for a championship! None of this could be possible without the support of my wife and kids and I am so thankful for what they sacrifice on a daily basis to allow me to play this game in front of the best fans in the league. Hope YA'LL are ready for the puck to drop, see you fans soon, and go Mayhem!"

Cameron played 49 games for the Mayhem last season recording 11 goals and 9 assists.

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

