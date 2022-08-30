Forward Petr Panacek Signs with Ice Flyers

Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Forward Petr Panacek has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"Petr was one of our better players last year," said head coach Rod Aldoff. "He plays the full game hard, has a great work ethic, and brings a smile to the rink every day. I'm looking forward to having him back and being a big part of our team. His capabilities are right up there with the elite players in our league, and I expect him to come in with a lot of confidence and excitement."

In the seven-game stint Panacek with the Ice Flyers during the 2021-22 season, he netted five goals and contributed five assists. Prior to joining the Ice Flyers, Panacek spent three seasons with the FPHL Carolina Thunderbirds where he played 122 games tallying 48 goals and 100 assists.

