New York Red Bulls II Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule Selected to Uganda National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

June 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II midfielder Ibrahim Kasule was selected to the Uganda National Team roster for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in June.

Kasule, 20, is in his second season with Red Bulls II, where he has made 36 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and tallied 20 goals. His 21 goals across all competitions ranks tied for third in franchise history with Stefano Bonomo. In 2023, Kasule tied the club record for most goals scored in a single season with 15 and was named to the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. This season, Kasule was named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month award for March after tallying two goals and two assists in two matches.

The Kampala, Uganda native receives his third career call-up to the senior national team. Uganda will be participating in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches during this window. First, they will face off against Botswana on Friday, June 7 and then they will play Algeria on Monday, June 10.

