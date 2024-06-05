"Musclecar" Co-Host Steve Mank to Appear at Tennessee Valley Auto Fest

Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest organizers announced today that Steve Mank, custom car builder and co-host of "Musclecar", has been confirmed as one of multiple celebrities who will appear at the festival, taking place at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024.

Mank, who was one of the brains behind building vehicles for the movies "Batman" and "Batman Begins", started working on cars when he was a teenager, completing his first vehicle at the age of 19. He then began work with his mentors, mechanics Fred and Denny Lloyd, at their shop in Waterville, Ohio, doing everything from sweeping floors to assisting with special projects. His special car-building talents have been used to create several custom cars for movies and television.

In addition to building cars, Mank has been a judge for the International Show Car Association, helping judge competitions through the early 2000's. In the last two decades, he has moved to the front of the camera as a volunteer on SpikeTV's "Search and Remote" and as co-host of "Musclecar" since 2012.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle all weekend can do so for $25.

