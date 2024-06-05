Revolution II Remain on the Road to Take on Columbus Crew 2

June 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS, Ohio. - New England Revolution II (3-6-2; 13 pts.) conclude a two-game road-swing, visiting Columbus Crew 2 (4-5-2; 15 pts.) on Thursday night at Lower.com Field. The Matchweek 13 contest kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET with Kylen Mills calling the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New England heads to Columbus following a 1-0 loss to Chattanooga FC last Saturday. After dominating much of the match, recording 17 shots to Chattanooga's 10, Revolution II went down a man following a second yellow card issued to Homegrown defender Tiago Suarez in the 72nd minute. Chattanooga capitalized, netting the game-winning goal in the 80th minute. Saturday's match saw the professional debut of U-19 Academy forward Braedon Smith, who entered the game as a second-half substitute in the 56th minute to become the 33rd Revolution Academy player to make his professional debut with New England's second team.

Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian recorded a career-high eight shots in his sixth start of the year while Victor Souza logged the full 90 minutes in his 40th MLS NEXT Pro appearance since signing with the club last season. Academy standout Damario McIntosh continues to lead the club's MLS NEXT products with 763 minutes played across ten appearances in 2024. A total of six current or former Revolution Academy players saw action on Saturday with Diarbian, McIntosh, Eric Klein, Malcolm Fry, and Max Weinstein all earning starts with Smith appearing off the bench.

Revolution II and Crew 2 are set to meet for the first time following the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final, where Columbus secured a 1-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. The two sides last met in regular season action on May 25, 2023, with New England earning a 2-0 shutout win. Columbus' second team is coming off a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union II on June 2.

Matchweek 13: Revolution II visit Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Kylen Mills

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST COLUMBUS CREW 2:

Revolution II and Crew 2 facing off for the first time since the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final. Marcos Dias recording his 50th MLS NEXT Pro start and adding to his team-leading five goals and five assists this season. The Brazilian forward owns the second most goal contributions in the league with 10. Gevork Diarbian building off his career-high eight shot performance last Saturday. The Cranston, R.I. native owns two goals and three assists so far this season and his 26 shots tie him for fifth most in the league. Montpelier, V.T. native Max Weinstein earning a third straight start in net. Patrick Leal making his 10th start of the 2024 season. The Newton, Mass. native has recorded one goal and three assists across 734 minutes played this season. Any Revolution Academy product making their professional debut, joining the 33 current or former MLS NEXT products to make their first professional appearances with New England's second team.

