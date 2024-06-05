CFC in the Community: May 2024

Chattanooga FC's purpose is to build community through the world's game.

Our mission is to use soccer as a tool to build strong relationships - across age, race, creed and socio-economic status - for the greater good of our city.

Check out what CFC has been up to in May.

5.1 Clifton Hills Clinic, Michael and Andres supported by Vibrant Meals

Keeper Michael Barretta and Midfielder Andres Jiminez were welcomed by excited third and fourth graders for a soccer clinic followed by a quick Q&A at Clifton Hills Elementary School at the beginning of the month. The students were thrilled to learn from professional athletes as they learned new skills and drills. During the Q&A, the CFC players discussed their dedication to the sport and what everyone must do to be successful in the future.

Scoring goals means more when you know the people you are doing it for, just ask these guys.

Players Joseph Perez,...

5.1 La Paz Pantry Launch

La Paz Chattanooga, supported by your Chattanooga Football Club, opened their Food Pantry to the public on May 1st with the help of some friendly faces.

5.7 AIM Center Field Trip to Finley Stadium supported by Vibrant Meals

Watch as the AIM Center a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness, comes to training with CFC and discusses mental health with some of your favorite players.

5.11 Men's Mental Health Event with Callum

CFC continued to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month with "Men's Mental Health Matters", an event held in downtown Chattanooga on May 11th. Learn more about the events creator Brandon Clift with the Mankind Project USA and Men Who Chatt and as he sits down with CFC Captain Alex Mcgrath below:

5.14 Local Business of the Month powered by EPB presented to Bliones LLC.

Founded by the visionary Roberto Venegas, Bliones is a dynamic branding and marketing firm dedicated to empowering Latino entrepreneurs and fostering unity within the Chattanooga community. We are proud to announce Bliones LLC as our April Small Business of the Month.

Calvin Donaldson Read to Score with Robert J. Screen supported by Coca-Cola

Defender Robert J. Screen returned to Calvin Donaldson Elementary School for May's Read to Score. As CFC continues to support childhood reading by joining Chattanooga and Hamilton County students in their early years of educational development, Screen read his favorite books about soccer to five of their classes before answering some questions and doing some dances.

If you are interested in learning more about CFC's community initiatives or would like to become a non-profit partner, you can fill out your information chattanoogafc.com/community.

East Ridge Elementary School Teacher of the Month supported by Coca-Cola

Described as 1000 percent what every teacher should be, East Ridge Elementary School SPED K-5 teacher Allison Bryson is our April Teacher of the Month. An extremely patient, caring and giving educator, she might have a packed classroom but she gives her undivided attention to each student's qualities, characteristics and needs. Read an inspiring story on Mrs. Bryson's impact on one of her students below:

"Being on the spectrum, our son has a lot of difficulty communicating and learning. He gets so frustrated after doing more than 5 minutes of organized work. Mrs. Bryson has been one of the few teachers who have made a lifelong impact on him as a person and on his education. She's worked with my son since he arrived at East Ridge Elementary in kindergarten and has followed him through 1st grade. At 8 years old now he still has some difficulty communicating clearly, and oftentimes gets frustrated or mad. Mrs. Bryson has not only helped him learn (way more than what we thought he would) and has truly been there like no other teacher has."

5.17 Community Hero presented to Kirk Burton of The Company Lab

We are proud to give our April flowers to Community Hero of the Month winner and Army veteran Kirk Burton. Burton's generosity and love for business has provided opportunities of growth for Chattanooga's entrepreneurial and veteran communities with The Company Lab. Burton is an Army veteran who was nominated for his selflessness, kindness, and helpful personality. He has dedicated his life to helping veterans in the entrepreneurial space as the COO of the Company Lab in Chattanooga. CFC player Logan Brown presented our deserving award winner with his award and a gift certificate to Rodizio Bar and Grill. Applications are now open for March's Local Business of the Month Awards at chattanoogafc.com/community.

5.20 Chattanooga Room in the Inn with Farid Sar-Sar and Ethan Koren

Defender Farid Sar-Sar and Midfielder Ethan Koren joined families at Chattanooga Room in the Inn to provide a positive impact and enjoy a day in the sun in our CFC inflatable field. Through these opportunities, our players love giving back to the community and volunteering their time to deserving families of Chattanooga.

5.29 Orange Grove Player Visit with Ethan Koren, Joseph Perez and Jonathan Burke

CFC Players Ethan Koren, Joseph Perez and Jonathan Burke had a blast playing soccer with some of the best at the Orange Grove Center, a nonprofit organization in Chattanooga, TN. Serving approximately 1,000 adults and children with intellectual developmental disabilities, CFC is proud to have joined Orange Grove for the third year in a row to spend an afternoon and share positive memories with their members.

5.29 Mental Health Awareness Month Event with CADAS supported by Vibrant Meals

To cap off Mental Health Awareness Month, CFC held a Field Day for members of CADAS, a nonprofit rehabilitation and treatment facility. Captain Alex McGrath joined members for an exciting game of kickball, while others joined Defender Anatolie Prepelita for a few games of cornhole and Forward Jalen James had a chance to chat with their members about being a professional athlete.

