FC Cincinnati 2 Face Philadelphia Union II in Midweek Road Match

June 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Chester, Penn. Thursday night as they take on Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park at 6 p.m. ET.

The weekday meeting between the two sides is the second of a three-match season series, with the Orange and Blue winning the first game on April 28.

The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at PHILADELPHIA UNION - THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2024 - 6 P.M. ET - SUBARU PARK

THE LAST MEETING

Gerardo Valenzuela scored his first professional hat trick against Philadelphia in the April meeting as the Orange and Blue cruised to a 3-1 home win at Scudamore Field. Valenzuela gave FCC 2 a 1-0 halftime lead before adding two more in the second half. Philadelphia's Kyle Tucker found the back of the net in the 77th minute to get Union II on the board.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

SUCCESS AGAINST PHILLY - The Orange and Blue will square off against Philadelphia for the second time in just over a month in one of the marquee matchups of the Matchweek 13 slate. FCC 2 have won three straight matches against Union II, the club's longest active streak against any MLS NEXT Pro opponent.

FCC 2 have scored seven goals in their last three against Philadelphia and have scored multiple goals in four of the five all-time meetings between the sides.

MAY RECOGNITIONS - Head Coach Tyrone Marshall and forward Stefan Chirila were honored with two of MLS NEXT Pro's five monthly awards for the month of May. Marshall was named Coach of the Month while Chirila was named MLS NEXT Rising Star. The monthly honors are the first for a FC Cincinnati 2 coach or player this season.

The Orange and Blue turn the page on a strong month of May, where they earned nine of 12 points, scored seven goals and picked up first-ever wins against Columbus Crew 2 and New York Red Bulls II.

STRENGTH IN THE BACKLINE - Despite conceding a late second half stoppage time goal against Inter Miami CF II last Sunday, the Orange and Blue continue a recent run of strong defensive results. FCC 2 have conceded just two goals over their last three and have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati 2 picked up their first clean sheet of the year against Crew 2 on May 12 and held Union II, the leagues co-leaders in goals scored, to one goal in a 3-1 win at the end of April.

SCOUTING PHILADELPHIA UNION II (7-1-3, 26 PTS., 1ST IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Philadelphia Union II continue to set the pace in the Eastern Conference and across MLS NEXT Pro in what has been a dominant first half of the 2024 campaign. Leading the league with 26 points, Union II have lost just one of 11 matches and are tied for a league lead in wins with seven. Philadelphia will look to stay unbeaten at home against the only team to beat them this season.

CJ Olney has been leading the charge for Union II in recent weeks, as the 17-year-old midfielder has been on a tear since the start of May. Olney has either scored or assisted in four straight matches including a one goal, two assist performance against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday. Olney has registered two goals and five assists in his last four and is tied for a league lead in assists with six.

Eight players have scored two or more goals for Union II this year. Eddy Davis III still leads Union II with five goals but has cooled off after a fast start to the season, where he scored four goals through six matches. Chris Donovan and Sal Olivas provide consistent production behind Davis III as each have tallied four goals.

Philadelphia are equally as good on the defensive side of the ball, where their 11 goals conceded are tied for the third fewest across MLS NEXT Pro. Union II have kept two clean sheets this season and have only allowed multiple goals once this season, in that 3-1 loss to the Orange and Blue.

Andrew Rick has been the preferred keeper for Union II, starting in 10 of the team's 11 matches to date. Rick was in goal for both shutouts and has 23 saves on the year.

Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc looks to lead Union II back to the playoffs after making the postseason competition in 2022 and 2023. LeBlanc has been part of the Union II organization since 2020 and is in his first stint as head coach.

