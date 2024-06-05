Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Take on Austin FC II After Three-Match Homestand

June 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (2-8-1, 7 pts) will take on Austin FC II (2-5-3, 10 pts) for the second time this season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) at Parmer Field.

The Rapids are coming off their second match against St. Louis, fighting to a 2-3 result at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Despite dropping three points at home, Colorado showed a progression in attack, putting up one goal from the run of play and a second off a kick from the spot.

International forwards Facundo Núñez and Antony García led the attacking presence on Sunday night, putting up a goal each and combining for four total shots across the night.

Highlighting the night was the involvement of five Rapids Academy players, four of which saw significant minutes on the pitch. Noah Strellnauer and Miguel Alvarado earned starts during the match, playing 84 minutes each. Later in the second half, U-17 players Colton Swan and Rogelio Garcia took the field bringing the academy to 204 minutes on the night. As it stands, the Rapids Academy players have totaled 1,617 minutes across all competitions for Rapids 2, making up 12 percent of the total minutes played so far in 2024.

The academy players are expected to have a presence this weekend against Austin FC II with the Rapids First Team having their first week-long break of the 2024 MLS season.

The team will face off against Austin for the second time this season, having faced the side in 1-2 loss at the beginning of May.

Midfielder Marlon Vargas was the lone goal scorer of the night, netting his fifth goal of the season in the 51st minute of the match. Just two minutes later, Vargas was sent off with a red, bringing Colorado to 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Austin's 18th minute goal and 71st minute game-winning goal sealed the deal for the away side, securing the team's first win over Rapids 2 in their all-time series.

The series now stands at 2-1-2 in Colorado's favor. The two sides faced off four times in 2023 with Colorado ending their 2023 season in a penalty kick shootout loss to Austin during the Western Conference Final. Austin went on to earn the title of 2023 MLS NEXT Pro champions.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.