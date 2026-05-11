WNBA Washington Mystics

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2026

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


The New York Liberty defeat the Mystics, 98-93, in overtime!

Marine Johannès: 25 PTS (career-high) | 6 3PM Breanna Stewart: 23 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Pauline Astier: 18 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB

WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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