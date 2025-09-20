New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Game 3 Post-Game Press Conferences
Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2025
- Top Quotes from Valkyries 2025 Exit Interviews - Golden State Valkyries
- Kelsey Mitchell Named 2025 WNBA MVP Finalist - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Named a Finalist for the 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Tickets on Sale at 2 p.m. Today for Fever's Semifinal Round Playoff Games - Indiana Fever
- Young's Late Put-Back Gives Aces 74-73 Win over Seattle, Las Vegas Advances to 7th Straight Semifinals - Las Vegas Aces
- Schedule Set for Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals - Indiana Fever
- Fever Find Balance in Series-Clinching Victory - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- Postgame Notes: NYL 60, PHO 86
- Postgame Notes: NYL 76, PHO 69
- Postgame Notes: NYL 91, CHI 86
- Postgame Notes: NYL 75, WAS 66
- New York Liberty Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth