New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty get their 3rd consecutive win after defeating the Wings 88-77! Sabrina Ionescu & Emma Meesseman led the charge for their team!

Ionescu - 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals Meesseman - 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

