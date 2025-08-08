New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025
August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty get their 3rd consecutive win after defeating the Wings 88-77! Sabrina Ionescu & Emma Meesseman led the charge for their team!
Ionescu - 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals Meesseman - 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals
