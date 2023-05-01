New York Islanders Sign Maggio to Entry-Level Contract
May 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Matthew Maggio to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Maggio, 20, led the Ontario Hockey League in goals (54) and points (111) in 66 games with the Windsor Spitfires. The Tecumseh, Ont. native's +41 rating was the second highest in the league, while his 57 assists were tied for sixth. At the conclusion of his junior campaign, Maggio joined the Bridgeport Islanders and recorded a pair of assists in three games.
The Islanders selected Maggio in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 212 career OHL games over four seasons with Windsor and the Ottawa 67's, Maggio has 217 points (99 goals, 118 assists). He added 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 29 career OHL playoff games, including a 25-game run in 2022 that helped Windsor reach the OHL Finals.
