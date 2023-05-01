Abbotsford Tech District Donates 200 Game 3 Tickets to Youth in Abbotsford and Fraser Valley

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that the Abbotsford Tech District (ATD) has purchased 200 tickets to Game three of the team's current playoff series against the Calgary Wranglers.

These tickets have been purchased through the team's Corporate partnership program that sees companies provide tickets for youth focused not for profit entities throughout Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley. Youth focused community groups that have participated in the program to date include local organizations such as KidSport Abbotsford, Kids Play Abbotsford and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley.

"Any business growth in Abbotsford is very positive for our City and the entire region and we are very appreciative of the support provided today by the Abbotsford Tech District," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer, Abbotsford Canucks.

"Having the Canucks in town is fantastic for attracting people and businesses to invest in Abbotsford," said Gavin Dew, Chief Strategy Officer for Abbotsford Tech District (ATD).

"We're proud to see our local business community rallying behind the Canucks and helping to inspire the next generation with the power of sport," said Alex Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. "Large scale community events bolster our local economy and make Abbotsford a more vibrant place for people to live and do business".

Game three of the best of five divisional semifinals goes tomorrow night at the Abbotsford Centre. Doors open at 5:30pm. Fans can purchase tickets at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/playoffs.

