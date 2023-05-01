Devils Re-Assign Defenseman Vilen to Utica

Utica, NY. - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have re-assigned defenseman, Topias Vilen, to the Utica Comets from the Pelicans of SM-Liiga.

Vilen, 20, hails from Lahti, Finland. Playing 41 games with the Pelicans this season, he scored nine goals and eight assists for 17 points which was second amongst defenseman on the team. Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Vilen played a total of 127 games with the Pelicans scoring 12 goals and 19 assists in that time. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman represented Finland in the 2023 World Junior Championship registering one assist in five games during the tournament.

The Comets and Marlies are back at it for Game three on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available for both games. Get your tickets by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

