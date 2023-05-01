Bears Return Home to Continue Series with Checkers

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears see their Atlantic Division Semifinals series against the Charlotte Checkers shift to Chocolatetown this week, as part of the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health. The Bears sport a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, with a chance to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals with a win in Game 3 on Wednesday, May 3.

PLAYOFFS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Connor McMichael (2)

Assists: Garrett Pilon (3)

Points: Garrett Pilon (4)

Power-Play Goals: Mike Sgarbossa, Joe Snively (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Vincent Iorio, Lucas Johansen (4)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (2)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (1.50)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.932)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

Click here for full AHL playoff bracket

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 1:

Monday, May 1

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, May 2

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, May 3

Morning skate, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, May 4

TBD

Friday, May 5

TBD

Saturday, May 6

TBD

Sunday, May 7

TBD

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change as the Atlantic Division Semifinals series progresses.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

- Game 1: Friday, April 28 at Charlotte Checkers, 5-2 W

- Game 2: Sunday, April 30 at Charlotte Checkers, 5-1 W

- Game 3: Wednesday, May 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

- *Game 4: Thursday, May 4 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 7 p.m.

- *Game 5: Sunday, May 7 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 5 p.m.

* If necessary

Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network; Tickets: HersheyBears.com

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

BEARS SEEK SERIES SWEEP:

After taking a 2-0 series lead against the Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum last weekend, the Atlantic Division Semifinals shifts back to Hershey, where the Bears will have three straight opportunities to close out the series with a single win. Hershey is looking for its first series victory over Charlotte after dropping the previous two encounters in 2019 (4-0 series loss) and 2011 (4-2 series loss). The last time the Bears swept a best-of-five series was in 2001, when Hershey won the Southern Division Semifinals against the Kentucky Thoroughblades in three games, taking the first two games at Kentucky by identical 3-2 overtime scores, before returning home to win the series-clinching game at Hersheypark Arena, 2-1.

HOME SWEET HOME:

Hershey boasted the Eastern Conference's top record (and third-best in the AHL) at home during the 2022-23 regular season, going 23-9-2-2 on GIANT Center ice. With the series against Charlotte now back in central Pennsylvania, the Bears look to continue their run of strong play on home ice. Hershey won its lone home playoff contest last spring in a three-game series with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

PILON STEPPING UP AT RIGHT TIME:

Thanks to a three-point (1g, 2a) performance in Game 2, Garrett Pilon has surged ahead to take the team scoring lead for Hershey through the first pair of games in the series. The fifth-year pro battled through a mid-season injury, but heated up in his final 10 games of the regular season campaign, logging nine points (4g, 5a). Pilon has 11 points (2g, 9a) in 15 career playoff games with Hershey.

MCMICHAEL LOOKS TO MAKE IT THREE IN A ROW:

With goals in each of the first two games of the series, Connor McMichael is poised to become the first Bears player to score in three consecutive playoff games since Carter Camper managed the feat in 2016, en route to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals. Camper tallied in Hershey's series-clinching game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 15, then found the net in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Marlies.

BEARS BITES:

Aaron Ness is the Bears' active leader for career playoff games with Hershey, skating in 38 postseason contests for the Chocolate and White...Connor McMichael is tied for the league playoff lead with two insurance goals...Hunter Shepard is fourth with a 1.50 goals-against average, and eighth with a .932 save percentage...Hershey has scored first in both of its wins...The Bears are third among all 23 playoff teams with a power play operating at 40 percent (2-for-5).

