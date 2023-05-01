IceHogs Hosting Game 3 Watch Party at Murphy's Pub & Grill
May 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals will be played this Wednesday, May 3 in Texas and we are hosting a Watch Party at Murphy's Pub & Grill (510 S Perryville Rd)!
In addition to cheering on your IceHogs as they look to get back in this series, highlights of the Watch Party will include:
Appearances by IceHogs players Hunter Drew, Gavin Hayes, Cam Hillis, Cliff Watson, as well as Hammy Hog
Drawing for some awesome prizes during second intermission
Half price burgers, courtesy of Murphy's
Event begins at 6:30 p.m. leading into 7 p.m. puck drop. There is no cover charge to attend and all ages are welcome.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2023
- New York Islanders Sign Maggio to Entry-Level Contract - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Tech District Donates 200 Game 3 Tickets to Youth in Abbotsford and Fraser Valley - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Hosting Game 3 Watch Party at Murphy's Pub & Grill - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Return Home to Continue Series with Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Commesso to Join Team USA at 2023 IIHF World Championship - Rockford IceHogs
- Devils Re-Assign Defenseman Vilen to Utica - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.