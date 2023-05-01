IceHogs Hosting Game 3 Watch Party at Murphy's Pub & Grill

Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals will be played this Wednesday, May 3 in Texas and we are hosting a Watch Party at Murphy's Pub & Grill (510 S Perryville Rd)!

In addition to cheering on your IceHogs as they look to get back in this series, highlights of the Watch Party will include:

Appearances by IceHogs players Hunter Drew, Gavin Hayes, Cam Hillis, Cliff Watson, as well as Hammy Hog

Drawing for some awesome prizes during second intermission

Half price burgers, courtesy of Murphy's

Event begins at 6:30 p.m. leading into 7 p.m. puck drop. There is no cover charge to attend and all ages are welcome.

