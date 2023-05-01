Commesso to Join Team USA at 2023 IIHF World Championship

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that goaltender Drew Commesso has been released from his professional tryout. Commesso will join Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship to be hosed in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia from May 12 to May 28. In addition, the team released forward Paul Ludwinski from his amateur tryout.

Commesso, 20, served as an alternate captain and appeared in 34 games with Boston University (Hockey East) during the 2022-23 season, recording a 24-8-0 record, 2.46 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts. He set career bests in wins, goals-against average and shutouts. In addition, his 24 wins ranked fourth among all NCAA netminders.

On Apr. 11, the netminder signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and a PTO with the IceHogs.

The native of Norwell, Massachusetts represented the U.S. in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, notching a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage. Commesso was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ludwinski, 19, registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 47 games with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs this season. On Mar. 25, the forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and an ATO with the IceHogs.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward has dressed in 114 games with the Frontenacs from 2021-23, totaling 77 points (25G, 52A). During the 2021-22 campaign, Ludwinski registered career highs in games played (67), goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). In 11 games during the 2022 OHL Playoffs, Ludwinski shared first on the club with seven goals, while his 12 points (7G, 5A) shared fourth best among all Frontenacs' skaters.

Ludwinski was originally selected 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The forward has been battling a left ankle sprain that he sustained in the OHL this season.

The IceHogs face the Texas Stars in Game 3 of the Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 3 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with puck drop at 7 p.m.

