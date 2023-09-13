New York Islanders Sign Isaiah George

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Isaiah George to a three-year, entry-level contract.

George, 19, recorded 22 points (7g, 15a) in 54 games during his second season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Oakville, Ont. native led London with a +23 rating.

The Islanders selected George in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 121 career OHL games with London, George has 45 points (13g, 32a) and a +46 rating. He added three assists in 20 games during the 2023 OHL Playoffs, as the Knights advanced to the OHL Finals.

