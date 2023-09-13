Iowa Wild and MARSHALLTOWN Announce New Community Rink

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and MARSHALLTOWN today announced a partnership that will bring a community ice rink to Marshalltown, Iowa, this winter. MARSHALLTOWN will serve as the presenting sponsor of the team's Community Rinks initiative during the 2023-24 season and support the installation of a rink at Riverview Park in Marshalltown.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the Community Rinks program and bring an 11th rink to Central Iowa," said Allie Brown Korinek, Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the past seven seasons, the Iowa Wild have committed to spreading the game of hockey in many local communities throughout the state of Iowa. We look forward to bringing the opportunity to skate outdoors to the city of Marshalltown."

The Iowa Wild unveiled the first community rink, located in Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines, in December 2016. In the following years, the program expanded to include 10 rinks in total, located in Altoona, Ames, Ankeny, Grinnell, Indianola, Johnston, Newton, Urbandale West Des Moines, and Waukee. All of the Central Iowa community rinks will be available for use in the winter months and are free to the public.

"MARSHALLTOWN is excited to team up with the Iowa Wild to bring a public skating rink to our hometown," said MARSHALLTOWN President and CEO Joe Carter. "The Community Rinks program was a natural fit given our expansion into snow removal tools and the Iowa Wild's tradition of giving central Iowa communities opportunities to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and create lasting memories with friends and family."

Established 133 years ago in Marshalltown, Iowa, MARSHALLTOWN has made quality, industry-leading construction tools and equipment for various industries: concrete, masonry, drywall, asphalt, tile, flooring, painting, archaeology, snow removal, and more. MARSHALLTOWN aims to constantly innovate the construction tool and equipment space, looking for new ways to help finish jobs faster, better, and with more ease. Their tools can be found in major hardware retailers in the United States and around the world.

A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.

