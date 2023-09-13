Firebirds Add Forward Justin Nachbaur

September 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Justin Nachbaur has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Nachbaur spent last season in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and appeared in two games in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign. The Cross Lake, Manitoba native recorded 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 40 ECHL games last season and had the sixth most penalty minutes in the league (177). Nachbaur also played in six games with AHL's Charlotte Checkers during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his professional career, Nachbaur played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League for the Prince Albert Raiders. In four seasons, Nachbaur recorded 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) over 216 games and added 228 penalty minutes. The now 23-year-old helped the Raiders capture the WHL Championship in 2018-19.

