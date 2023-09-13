Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team's roster for the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The group of 23 players includes several high-profile Blackhawks prospects, including Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, and Colton Dach.

Eight players on the showcase roster have spent time in Rockford with the IceHogs.

The team will skate practice for three days in Chicago at Fifth Third Arena before playing in exhibition games against prospects from the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Minneapolis over the weekend. The schedule for the weekend and the full roster for the showcase are listed below.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Practice

Thursday, Sept. 14 - Practice

Friday, Sept. 15 - Morning skate

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 6 p.m. - Game vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Sept. 17 3 p.m. - Game at Minnesota Wild

2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase Roster

No. Player Pos. Age Last Team

98 Connor Bedard F 18 Regina (WHL)

28 Colton Dach* F 20 Kelowna (WHL)

Seattle (WHL)

75 Jiri Felcman F 18 Langnau (U20-Elit)

74 Ryan Gagnier F 21 Oshawa (OHL)

78 Gavin Hayes* F 19 Flint (OHL)

76 Nick Lardis F 18 Peterborough (OHL)

Hamilton (OHL)

91 Paul Ludwinski* F 19 Kingston (OHL)

53 Marcel Marcel F 19 Gatineau (QMJHL)

68 Martin Misiak F 18 Nova Zamky (Slovakia)

Youngstown (USHL)

64 Alex Pharand F 18 Sudbury (OHL)

36 Ryder Rolston* F 21 Notre Dame (NCAA)

49 Lucas Romeo F 18 Charlottetown (QMJHL)

26 Antti Saarela F 22 Lukko (Liiga)

67 Samuel Savoie F 19 Gatineau (QMJHL)

42 Nolan Allan D 20 Prince Albert (WHL)

Seattle (WHL)

54 Lucas Brenton D 20 Moose Jaw (WHL)

46 Louis Crevier* D 22 Rockford (AHL)

38 Ethan Del Mastro D 20 Mississauga (OHL)

Sarnia (OHL)

44 Wyatt Kaiser D 21 Chicago (NHL)

Duluth (NCAA)

55 Kevin Korchinski D 19 Seattle (WHL)

57 Andrew Perrott* D 22 Rockford (AHL)

Indy (ECHL)

29 Drew Commesso* G 21 Boston (NCAA)

80 Mitchell Weeks* G 22 Rockford (AHL)

Indy (ECHL)

*On Rockford's roster in 2022-23

Stay engaged online and on IceHogs social media accounts for 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase content.

