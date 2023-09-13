The Promotional Schedule Is Here

The Bakersfield Condors promotional schedule for the upcoming season features something for everyone! Every Friday features the return of $2 Beers with the addition of "Taco & Margarita Tuesday" and "Wing & Craft Beer Wednesday" nights.

Four specialty jersey nights include Patriotic Night, Condors Fighting Cancer, a player-designed jersey, and Star Wars with proceeds to benefit local charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).

Two youth jersey giveaways are on the docket with a Calvin Pickard goalie jersey in December and a Brad Malone baseball themed jersey in April. Other giveaways include a Condors Wearable Flag and a $5 Frenzy Knight Cap night.

Bluey comes to Condorstown in March with a must-see appearance from the popular children's TV show. Plus, come to the first ever Condorstown Renaissance Fair featuring firebreathers and knights jousting.

The team will hold community games as well featuring Guns N Hoses on First Responders Night, Women in Sports, Field Trip Day and Pet Appreciation Night with bandana giveaways.

More details on the nights are on the way throughout the season!

