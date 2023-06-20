New York Islanders Sign Bolduc

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Samuel Bolduc to a two-year contract.

Bolduc, 22, made his NHL debut last season with the Islanders, scoring three points (two goals, one assist) in 17 games. The Laval, QC, native also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoffs games during the Islanders first-round series.

The Islanders selected Bolduc in the second round (57th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 137 games with the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport, totaling 18 goals and 38 assists. Bolduc was selected to the 2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Bolduc played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, totaling 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists) in 189 games. He added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 QMJHL Playoff games, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada's 20-game run to the 2018 QMJHL Final. Bolduc split his fourth and final QMJHL campaign between Blainville-Boisbriand and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, notching a career-high 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists), including 19 power-play points (3 goals, 16 assists), two overtime goals and a +13 rating in 61 games.

On the international stage, Bolduc played for the QMJHL All-Star Team in the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

