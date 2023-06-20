Firebirds Force Game Seven with 5-2 Win over Bears

The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears by the score of 5-2 to force a game seven this Wednesday at Acrisure Arena. Kole Lind scored twice in the Firebirds' victory while Cameron Hughes, John Hayded, and Max McCormick each added goals.

The Bears opened the scoring early in the first period on a Connor McMichael goal, marking the first time that the visiting team scored the first goal in the series. The Firebirds responded with a powerplay goal by Max McCormick to tie the game at 1-1. McCormick backhanded the puck over the shoulder of Hunter Shepard to net his first of the series and 13th of the playoffs. The goal was assisted by Andrew Poturalski.

Coachella Valley took their first lead of the game on a goal by John Hayden just 1:51 later. Hayden pounced on the puck after Ryker Evans put it on net off Shepard. The goal was Hayden's first of the playoffs and the secondary assist was awarded to Ville Petman.

Just moments after killing off a Hershey powerplay, Coachella Valley forced the puck into the offensive zone right to Cameron Hughes. Hughes ripped the puck into the back of the cage while falling to extend the Firebirds' lead to 3-1. Petman and Andrew Poturalski were on the helpers at 16:52.

Hershey pulled within one on a pinball-esque goal by Beck Malenstyn 3:28 into the second period. Coachella Valley regained their two-goal lead on a Kole Lind wristed on the powerplay. Joey Daccord handled the puck and zipped a pass up the ice to Lind at the Bears' blueline to earn the lone assist on Lind's eighth of the playoffs.

Kole Lind recorded his second of the game at 3:57 of the third period. Alexander True and Brogan Rafferty got the assists on the goal that made it 5-2.

Firebirds outshot the Bears 28-22. Coachella Valley finished 2-for-4 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

